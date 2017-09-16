MBTA Transit Police Increasing Patrols After London Bombing

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says it is increasing uniformed police patrols after a bomb partially exploded on a crowded London subway train.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said Friday that the MBTA has not been made aware of any threat against the system.

Sullivan says the agency's "thoughts and prayers" are with those affected by Friday's bombing. More than 20 people were injured in the blast. The country's terror threat level was raised to "critical."

Sullivan says the attack serves as a reminder that transit systems are a "target rich environment for those with nefarious intent."

He says the MBTA will increase its uniform presence on the system. The agency will deploy plainclothes officers specifically trained to detect behaviors exhibited by those who pose a threat.