Woman Arrested In Connection With Fatal Stabbing In New Bedford

Authorities say a 45-year-old man is dead and a woman is under arrest after a late-night stabbing in New Bedford.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney's office says 23-year-old Zaishary Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges of murder, witness intimidation and malicious destruction of a motor vehicle.

Police responded to a Nauset Street address at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in response to calls about a stabbing. Officers located 45-year-old Juan Roman, and he was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 10:15 p.m.

The victim is believed to be homeless.

The suspect was arrested at her home nearby.

It was not immediately clear if she had a lawyer.