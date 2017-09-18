Ipswich Fire Chief Facing Domestic Violence Charges Is Held Without Bail

The fire chief for the town of Ipswich — who was arraigned and released Friday on domestic violence charges against a female household or family member — has been arrested again in what police say is new evidence he assaulted the woman last year.

Gregory Gagnon, 41, is being held without bail after his arrest by Dracut police on Saturday, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

Gagnon was first arrested Thursday on domestic violence charges — including assault with a dangerous weapon, witness intimidation and two counts of assault and battery on a household or family member — police say relate to an incident that occurred that day.

Following his arraignment on those charges Friday, he was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

A day later, Gagnon was again arrested on charges related to an alleged assault on the same woman involving "strangulation," the DA's office said in the statement. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ipswich Fire Department has placed Gagnon on paid administrative leave.

With reporting from WBUR's Sharon Brody and Lisa Creamer