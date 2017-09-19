Ipswich Fire Chief Ordered To Mental Hospital After Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges

A Massachusetts fire chief has been ordered to report to a mental health hospital after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

Gregory Gagnon, chief of the Ipswich Fire Department, pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of strangulation. He was previously charged with domestic assault and witness intimidation.

Prosecutors had sought to keep him in custody but agreed to a deal with his defense lawyer that would let him seek treatment at a facility in Vermont. After being discharged from the program, he would be under house arrest and subject to GPS tracking.

Town officials say he will be on sick leave for the duration of his treatment.