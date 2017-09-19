Shrewsbury Man Convicted Of Child Rape Charges

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting and raping a young girl over a period of several years.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Fernando DaSilva was sentenced after he was convicted last week in Plymouth Superior Court of 17 charges, including four counts of aggravated rape of a child and four counts of forcible child rape.

DaSilva, of Shrewsbury, was indicted in April 2015 after the victim told police that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her between 2006 and 2011. The girl told police DaSilva had also taken nude pictures of her and shown her child pornography.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz says he hopes the verdict "can help this young victim turn the page and move forward."