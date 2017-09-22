WBUR News
Six immigrants have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration this week over its plan to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. One of the plaintiffs, Jirayut "New" Latthivongskorn, is currently working on a master's degree in public health at Harvard University and joined Morning Edition to discuss the suit.
This segment aired on September 22, 2017.
