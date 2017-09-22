Foxborough Man Denied Gun License Fatally Shoots 6-Year-Old Son, Self

A man who had recently been denied a gun license fatally shot his 6-year-old son before taking his own life, a Massachusetts prosecutor said Friday.

Police responding to a 911 call from a neighbor went to a Foxborough home at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for what was described as a medical emergency. There they found Anthony Scaccia, 6, suffering from a single gunshot wound, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found William Scaccia Jr., 49, dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Scaccia also apparently tried to start a fire in the home, but a resident put it out, Morrissey said.

Police found a handgun, shell casings and a note that led them to believe the shootings were a murder-suicide, he said.

The boy lived in the home with other family members, but his father did not live there, Morrissey said.

Scaccia had recently been denied a gun permit, based on a history of interactions with police, including allegations of domestic violence, Foxborough Police Chief William Baker said. Scaccia appealed to a judge, who upheld the chief's denial.

While investigating an assault allegation last week, police found out that Scaccia had access to a gun, which Baker said was found at another residence.

How Scaccia got hold of the gun used Thursday remains under investigation.