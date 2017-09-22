Support the news

Mass. Super PAC Airs Radio Attack Ad Targeting Sen. Warren04:19Download

Play
September 22, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

In Massachusetts, Super PACs are already gearing up for a fight in the upcoming 2018 and 2020 elections. A pro-Trump Super PAC called "Massachusetts First" is already airing a radio attack ad targeting Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on September 22, 2017.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news