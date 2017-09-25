WBUR News
Support the news
Boston Healthcare Leaders Show Opposition To Graham-Cassidy Bill04:52Play
On Capitol Hill today, police arrested disability advocates protesting Graham-Cassidy, the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.
In Boston, WBUR's Martha Bebinger listened in on a roundtable where hospital, physician, nursing and health plan leaders gathered for a show of unified opposition to the legislation.
She joined All Things Considered with more.
This segment aired on September 25, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news