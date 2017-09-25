Forecast: Summer Warmth Lingers, Keeping Fall Air At Bay For Now

I confess: I turned on the air conditioning again yesterday. I was hoping I was done with for the year, but indeed it was just too warm in the house and too humid to really be comfortable. It's fortunate to have these modern conveniences, but one wouldn't expect such a long stretch of humidity and warmth this time of year.

Burlington, Vermont, reached a whopping 90 degrees Sunday, breaking -- no, shattering — its old record of 84. Worcester hit 86 for a new daily record as well. As I write this morning, that city is at 74 degrees -- certainly way out of the normal overnight ranges.

More records could fall today. A sea breeze at Logan Airport will keep Boston from reaching 89, but inland areas will be warmer.

Hartford and Worcester are the most likely spots to reach record highs Monday (Courtesy NOAA)

A wider look at highs across southern New England shows a tight gradient of temperature today. If you are driving from Cape Cod to Hartford, you'd experience a 20-degree change.

The warmest weather is away from the coast Monday afternoon. (Courtesy WeatherOK Inc.)

When does this unusual pattern break? On Wednesday a cold front will get close enough to introduce showers in the forecast. This will be the beginning of the end of this warm and muggy weather. The showers may be heavy over southeastern Massachusetts dues to the proximity of Maria, but it's an atmospheric connection, not a direct effect. As the showers end, humidity will fall Thursday, and then it's time to enjoy fall temperatures and crisp air with low dewpoints.

Seas will be rough later this week as Hurricane Maria passes well east and south of New England.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Monday: Early fog dissipates, leaving sunshine and very warm temperatures. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, 72-81 at the coast.

Monday Night: Muggy with fog returning, mainly to eastern areas. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Early fog, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s; cooler on Cape Cod.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and muggy, some showers developing. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Sun and clouds, turning drier during the day. Highs in the mid-70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 65-70.