WBUR News
Support the news
Trump's Comments A Topic At Celtics Media Day03:49Play
The Patriots are not the only local team reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of pro athletes who want to raise political concerns. It was a topic at Celtics media day on Monday.
This segment aired on September 26, 2017.
Related:
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news