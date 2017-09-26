Support the news

Trump's Comments A Topic At Celtics Media Day03:49Download

Play
September 26, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving takes questions from reporters at media day, Monday in Canton, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving takes questions from reporters at media day, Monday in Canton, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

The Patriots are not the only local team reacting to President Trump's recent criticism of pro athletes who want to raise political concerns. It was a topic at Celtics media day on Monday.

This segment aired on September 26, 2017.

Related:

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news