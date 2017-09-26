WBUR News
Church In Boston's Jamaica Plain Shelters Undocumented Immigrant
A church in Boston's Jamaica Plain says it is the first African-American church in the nation to provide sanctuary to an immigrant in the country illegally who is facing deportation.
The Bethel AME Church took the man in last week. The Boston Globe first reported on the news. The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, who is the Bethel AME's pastor for social justice, joined WBUR's Morning Edition.
This segment aired on September 26, 2017.
