Forecast: Cooler Air On The Horizon

There's a cold front slicing through the middle of the country this morning and behind, the end of our summer weather. You can see the line of clouds, which has been color-enhanced, moving east on the morning satellite:

A cold front in the middle of the country and Maria off the southeast coast can be see on the morning satellite loop. (Courtesy NOAA)

The past several days have been pretty amazing for the final week of September. Temperatures yesterday again reached well into the 80s, far above average.

This morning some areas are experiencing thick fog and low clouds. As was the case Tuesday, this will need to dissipate before the sun takes over, but it will and temperatures will also respond.

Highs will again reach summer levels Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy NOAA)

I am expecting another afternoon with highs well into the 80s, along with summertime humidity levels. If you are working outside today, remember to stay hydrated; this isn't dangerous heat by any means, but it's quite anomalous.

The cold front to our west will mark east overnight and pass off the coast Thursday. Since the front will come through early in the morning, it will take a few hours for the drier air to arrive.

The chart below shows when the lower dew points are expected. Notice the rapid fall tomorrow morning. This means although it will be muggy early, it feels much more comfortable by lunchtime and Friday morning will finally actually feel like late September.

Dry air arrives later Thursday morning. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

Wednesday: Partly sunny and muggy, small risk of a shower. Most areas don't see any rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Muggy with clouds and fog returning. Small risk of a shower. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, turning drier during the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 65-70.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs 65-70.