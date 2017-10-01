The Boston Common and Boston Public Garden are dealing with some old challenges that have reached a new level of intensity.

Liz Vizza, executive director of the Friends of the Public Garden. (Sharon Brody/WBUR)

Crime is a problem in the oldest park and oldest botanical garden in the country, and the search is on for solutions. That effort has become more urgent after two stabbings and a shooting on the Common in the past few months.

Liz Vizza, the executive director of the nonprofit, Friends of the Public Garden, which helps the city take care of the green space, says the current troubles reflect a larger national set of concerns like opioid addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.