Massachusetts Appoints New Highway Chief

Officials have named a new highway administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said Monday that Jonathan Gulliver will officially take on the role.

The Lancaster native has been acting highway administrator since May, when previous administrator Tom Tinlin went on leave due to his battle with a brain aneurysm. He has since recovered.

Tinlin announced his resignation in July.

Gulliver joined the department in 2009. Before becoming the acting highway commissioner, he served as the MassDOT District 3 highway director and was responsible for the state highway and bridge system covering 77 municipalities throughout central Massachusetts.

Gulliver says he looks forward to building upon the "great progress that's been made by the Highway Division."