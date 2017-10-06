WBUR News
The Red Sox hope to bounce back after they stumbled out of the gate in the Major League Baseball playoffs.
The Houston Astros beat Boston 8-2 Thursday afternoon in Houston in the first game of the American League Division series. Game 2 starts on Friday at 2 p.m.
Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy joined WBUR's Morning Edition from Houston to discuss.
This segment aired on October 6, 2017.
