October 06, 2017
The Red Sox hope to bounce back after they stumbled out of the gate in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Houston Astros beat Boston 8-2 Thursday afternoon in Houston in the first game of the American League Division series. Game 2 starts on Friday at 2 p.m.

Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy joined WBUR's Morning Edition from Houston to discuss.

This segment aired on October 6, 2017.

