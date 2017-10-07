WBUR News
If the Red Sox do not win Sunday afternoon at Fenway, they will be swept from the American League Division Series for the second season in a row.
The AL's Eastern Division champs went into this series against the Houston Astros with hopes of redeeming themselves after last year's loss to the Cleveland Indians.
Boston Herald Sports Columnist Steve Buckley joined Weekend Edition to discuss.
This segment aired on October 7, 2017.
