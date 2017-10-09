WBUR News
Support the news
Mass. Couple On 'Circle Round', Their New Storytelling Podcast For Kids05:39Play
Everyone — no matter what age — loves a good story. And one Massachusetts couple is trying to bring stories to a younger audience through a new WBUR podcast.
It's called "Circle Round" and it features folk tales narrated by celebrity voices.
Former radio host Rebecca Sheir and composer Eric Shimelonis joined Morning Edition to talk about their new project.
This segment aired on October 9, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news