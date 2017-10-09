The Red Sox forced game four with a 10-3 win over the Houston Astros yesterday at Fenway Park.

David Price pitched four scoreless innings of relief. Rafael Devers, Mitch Moreland, and Hanley Ramirez combined for nine hits and six RBIs — but after, manager John Farrell credited the win to Price's performance.

The win was a surprising turn of events for Price and for the Red Sox.

WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer was at Fenway Park for Sunday's game and joined Morning Edition to discuss the win.