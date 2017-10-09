Support the news

October 09, 2017
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, Mookie Betts, second from left, Dustin Pedroia, second from right, and Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrate their 10-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, Mookie Betts, second from left, Dustin Pedroia, second from right, and Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrate their 10-3 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The Red Sox forced game four with a 10-3 win over the Houston Astros yesterday at Fenway Park.

David Price pitched four scoreless innings of relief. Rafael Devers, Mitch Moreland, and Hanley Ramirez combined for nine hits and six RBIs — but after, manager John Farrell credited the win to Price's performance.

The win was a surprising turn of events for Price and for the Red Sox.

WBUR's Sports and Society Reporter Shira Springer was at Fenway Park for Sunday's game and joined Morning Edition to discuss the win.

This segment aired on October 9, 2017.

