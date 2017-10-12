Support the news

October 12, 2017
Just days after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the Red Sox are already making changes. They've fired manager John Farrell, and Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the team, says he wants a successor in place as soon as possible.

For a look at what else is ahead for the Sox, we spoke with Boston Globe columnist and "Season Ticket" podcast host Chris Gasper.

This segment aired on October 12, 2017.

