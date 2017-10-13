Support the news

Advocates Work To Get Animals In Need In Puerto Rico And Dominica Food Supplies

October 13, 2017
In Puerto Rico, there are a lot of domesticated farm animals in need of critical support. Four Paws International, an animal relief organization with its U.S. headquarters in Boston, is working to get a relief mission to Puerto Rico. The director of the disaster relief unit for Four Paws, Jackson Zee, is back from Dominica and joined Morning Edition to talk about the scope of the problem there and in Puerto Rico.

This segment aired on October 13, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

