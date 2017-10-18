WBUR News
Everyone expected the season opener between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers to be drama-filled. But, it wasn't the rivalry between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference that had everyone talking. It was the first-quarter injury of the Celtics' Gordon Hayward.
WBUR's Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to tell us what happened and what it means for the Celtics going forward.
This segment aired on October 18, 2017.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
