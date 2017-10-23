WBUR News
The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC through the first seven weeks of the season. In teh primetime game Sunday night, the Patriots easily defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7. That's the same team New England came from behind to defeat in Superbowl L1.
ESPN.com's Mike Reiss joined Morning Edition to discuss the New England Patriots' win against the Atlanta Falcons.
This segment aired on October 23, 2017.
