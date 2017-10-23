Support the news

Analyst On The Red Sox Hiring Alex Cora As Its 47th Manager04:31Download

Play
October 23, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Boston Red Sox are turning to a player from their 2007 World Series champion team to fill their open manager job. The Sox have hired Alex Cora, who is currently bench coach for the Houston Astros, as the team's 47th manager. He is the first Hispanic manager in Red Sox history.

NBC Sports Boston's Trenni Kusnierek joined Morning Edition to discuss the pick.

This segment aired on October 23, 2017.

Related:

Jack Lepiarz Twitter Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news