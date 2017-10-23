WBUR News
The Boston Red Sox are turning to a player from their 2007 World Series champion team to fill their open manager job. The Sox have hired Alex Cora, who is currently bench coach for the Houston Astros, as the team's 47th manager. He is the first Hispanic manager in Red Sox history.
NBC Sports Boston's Trenni Kusnierek joined Morning Edition to discuss the pick.
This segment aired on October 23, 2017.
