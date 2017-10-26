WBUR News
No Surprises Expected In JFK Assassination Files Release
Thursday marks the expected release of more than 3,000 files pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy. But the likelihood of learning anything new about a case that's fueled so many conspiracy theories over the years is low, says Gerald Posner, author of "Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK," The New York Times bestselling book on the Kennedy assassination.
This segment aired on October 26, 2017.
