President Trump's Public Health Emergency Declaration Includes No New Funding To Combat Opioid Addiction03:32Play
President Trump's declaration of a public health emergency in the opioid crisis will give states more flexibility in how they use federal funds to combat addiction — but it includes no new funding.
Dr. Richard Saitz, addiction medicine specialist at Boston Medical Center and chairman of community health sciences at Boston University School of Public Health, joined WBUR's Jack Lepiarz to talk about what this means for Massachusetts.
This segment aired on October 26, 2017.
