Future Of Work
How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Medicine03:50Play
It's almost impossible to find a line of work that technology is not changing — including medicine.
Some experts are going so far as to predict that technology will actually replace certain doctor specialties.
Dr. Mark Michalski spoke with Morning Edition to discuss the future of his field, radiology, and what's possible from some predictions made about medicine and technology.
This segment airs on November 1, 2017.
