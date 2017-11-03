WBUR News
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the 2016 race for the Democratic presidential nomination was rigged by Hillary Clinton's campaign against Bernie Sanders. Warren was reacting to revelations by the former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee that the DNC and the Clinton campaign were essentially working together to defeat Sanders.
WBUR's Anthony Brooks reports that Boston-based DNC committee member James Roosevelt is pushing back against Warren.
This segment aired on November 3, 2017.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
