After a request from the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin toured the VA hospital in Bedford Saturday morning. Patients and their families have complained of poor care and unsanitary conditions at the facility.
Shulkin says he is working quickly to name a permanent medical director for the Bedford VA, which has had three acting directors in the past two years.
He joined Weekend Edition to discuss his visit.
This segment aired on November 4, 2017.
