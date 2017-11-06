WBUR News
Support the news
Alex Cora Is Introduced As The New Red Sox Manager
The Boston Red Sox on Monday formally introduced their new manager, Alex Cora.
Cora used to play for the Sox. Now he's donning the manager's uniform, as he takes the place of John Farrell.
This is Cora's first managing job. And he is Latino — the first minority manager in club history.
This segment aired on November 6, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from WBUR News
Support the news