Support the news

Alex Cora Is Introduced As The New Red Sox Manager

November 06, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora poses in Fenway Park following an introductory news conference. (Michael Dwyer/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora poses in Fenway Park following an introductory news conference. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

The Boston Red Sox on Monday formally introduced their new manager, Alex Cora.

Cora used to play for the Sox. Now he's donning the manager's uniform, as he takes the place of John Farrell.

This is Cora's first managing job. And he is Latino — the first minority manager in club history.

This segment aired on November 6, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Shira Springer Twitter Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from WBUR News

Support the news