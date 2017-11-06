Support the news

November 06, 2017
Recently freed Frederick Clay, right, and Innocence Program attorney Lisa Kavanaugh pose before the 22nd annual Genesis Battlegreen Run. (Bruce Gellerman/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
A Massachusetts man, recently released after spending 38 years in prison for a murder he maintained he never committed, is back in the race -- literally and figuratively. WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on Frederick Clay's run.

This segment aired on November 6, 2017.

Bruce Gellerman Twitter Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.

