Freed After 38 Years In Prison, This Mass. Man Is Back In The Race04:05Play
A Massachusetts man, recently released after spending 38 years in prison for a murder he maintained he never committed, is back in the race -- literally and figuratively. WBUR's Bruce Gellerman reports on Frederick Clay's run.
This segment aired on November 6, 2017.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
