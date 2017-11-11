Support the news

Amid Allegations Of Altering Arrest Records, Mass. State Police Colonel Steps Down03:32Download

November 11, 2017
Colonel Richard McKeon, the superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, retired Friday amid allegations he ordered a trooper to alter the arrest report of a judge's daughter.

WBUR reporter Steve Brown joined WBUR's Weekend Edition to discuss the allegations.

This segment aired on November 11, 2017.

Steve Brown Twitter Reporter/Anchor
Steve Brown is a veteran broadcast journalist who serves as WBUR's State House reporter.

