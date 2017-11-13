WBUR News
Patriots Beat Denver Broncos 41-16
Patriots coach Bill Belichick talks frequently about the teams needing to perform well in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams. That's what the team did Sunday night, as the Patriots beat the Denver Broncos on the road 41-16.
Mike Reiss, ESPN.com football writer, joined Morning Edition to talk about the game.
This segment aired on November 13, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
