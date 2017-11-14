Fishermen up and down the New England coast say it's been decades since they've been able to catch so many Atlantic bluefin tuna so fast.

Once severely depleted, populations of the prized sushi fish appear to be rebuilding.

Now the industry and some scientists say the international commission that regulates the fishery can allow a much bigger catch. But some conservation groups disagree.

The New England News Collaborative's Fred Bever reports on Morning Edition.

