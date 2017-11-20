WBUR News
Patriots Cruise To Victory Over Oakland Raiders04:30Play
It was an easy win for the Patriots Sunday night as they beat the Oakland Raiders 33-8 at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
Tom Brady proved his popularity crosses borders as the familiar chant of "Brady! Brady!" filled the stadium.
The game was the teams 13th consecutive road win.
ESPN.com's football writer Mike Reiss joins Morning Edition to talk about the game.
This segment aired on November 20, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
