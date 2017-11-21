WBUR News
MBTA Looks To All-Electronic Fare Collection
MBTA fare collection will go all-electronic in the next few years, if all goes according to plan.
Rides will use only CharlieCards, smartphones and credit cards to get on board.
David Block-Schachter, chief technology officer of the MBTA, joined Morning Edition to discuss what commuters can expect.
This segment aired on November 21, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
