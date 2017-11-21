WBUR News
TD Garden Hosts 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For The Homeless03:39Play
Thanksgiving comes early at TD Garden, whose philanthropic division Garden Neighborhood Charities hosted its 22nd annual Table of Friends meal for the homeless this year.
WBUR's George Hicks stopped by the event to bring back some of the sounds from the many attendees and volunteers.
This segment aired on November 21, 2017.
George Hicks Producer/Technical Director, Special Projects
George Hicks is the technical director/producer for special projects and Open Source with Christopher Lydon. He has recorded jazz greats Stan Getz, Keith Jarrett and Roscoe Mitchell among others, and plays and composes jazz in his spare time.
