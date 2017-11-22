As you start your Wednesday, the final day before Thanksgiving, expect a period of wet weather especially through about 2 or 3 p.m. Most travel takes place from about noon time on where today and the trend will be for the rain to be tapering off by then so I don't expect this will have a huge impact on travel.

The heaviest rain is going to be seen across southeastern Massachusetts, where some downpours could elevate totals up to more than an inch. The further north and west you are the less rain there will be today as it tapers off to a few showers or even nearly nothing towards the northern and western part of Worcester County and certainly back through the Berkshires.

Note how there are two areas of rain, one from the west and one from the south that merge over southern New England before moving out to sea later today. (Courtesy NOAA)

Once we get beyond today's rain, the weather looks very tranquil through the rest of the holiday weekend. Presently I'll keep it dry Friday, Saturday and Sunday in addition to Thanksgiving itself. The one change that could occur in the forecast is for Saturday as a low pressure system passes south of New England. Where the storm to come a little bit closer we could see some shower activity, especially south of Boston Saturday. Right now the rain should stay out over the ocean.

Temperatures, which were above average yesterday when many areas reached the 60-degree mark, will start to fall back late today and overnight tonight. When you get up Thanksgiving morning it will be slightly below freezing and this means hard surfaces for football games. It won't warm up very much during the day with the high within a few degrees of 40.

No need to worry about the weather for Black Friday. Under bright sunshine temperatures will rebound into the mid-40s. Saturday brings a blend of clouds and sunshine and it's a bit milder and a bit breezy. Most areas should get back into the 50s. There's another cool down for Sunday and Monday.

The weather across the U.S. is quite tranquil this week. (Courtesy Tropical Tidbits)

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Tuesday: Sunshine, breezy and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Clear and cold. Lows 25 30, but 30-34 Boston, Cape, Islands.

Wednesday: Showers or a period of rain in the morning to early afternoon. Heaviest south of Boston. Clearing towards or just after sunset. Highs about 50.

Thanksgiving (Thursday): Sunny and chilly. Highs around 40.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Highs 40-45.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, milder. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Sunshine and cool. Highs in the mid-40s.