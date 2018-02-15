Questions are being asked about the warning signs in the behavior of the alleged school shooter in Parkland, Fla. that were either missed or not reported to authorities.

WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins spoke with Dan Linskey, a former Boston police chief who is now a managing director at the security risk management firm Kroll. Linskey said the lack of action in the case of the Parkland shooter is a lesson for all.