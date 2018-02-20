Pending a physical, slugger J.D. Martinez has agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with the Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Martinez has become one of the top home-run threats in the majors by changing his swing to improve his launch angle.

In his column for the Boston Herald Tuesday, Steve Buckley wrote "The Red Sox had been just one player away from being back in the game. The one player’s name was J.D. Martinez. And now he belongs to the Sox, even if, and let’s get this right out the way, he’s not David Ortiz."

Buckley spoke to Morning Edition about the newest member of the Sox.

With information from The Associated Press