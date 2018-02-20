WBUR News
Support the news
Red Sox Land A Big Bat In J.D. Martinez03:18Play
Pending a physical, slugger J.D. Martinez has agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract with the Red Sox.
The 30-year-old Martinez has become one of the top home-run threats in the majors by changing his swing to improve his launch angle.
In his column for the Boston Herald Tuesday, Steve Buckley wrote "The Red Sox had been just one player away from being back in the game. The one player’s name was J.D. Martinez. And now he belongs to the Sox, even if, and let’s get this right out the way, he’s not David Ortiz."
Buckley spoke to Morning Edition about the newest member of the Sox.
With information from The Associated Press
This segment aired on February 20, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news