Romney Announces Run For U.S. Senate Seat In Utah
President Trump is throwing his support to Mitt Romney's run for the U.S. Senate in Utah.
The former Mass. governor launched his campaign last Friday with a video he pushed out on social media.
He hopes to fill the seat currently occupied by Orrin Hatch, who's retiring from the Senate. To talk about Romney's Senate bid Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute at the University of Utah, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on February 20, 2018.
