Romney Announces Run For U.S. Senate Seat In Utah
February 20, 2018
President Trump is throwing his support to Mitt Romney's run for the U.S. Senate in Utah.

The former Mass. governor launched his campaign last Friday with a video he pushed out on social media.

He hopes to fill the seat currently occupied by Orrin Hatch, who's retiring from the Senate. To talk about Romney's Senate bid Jason Perry, director of the Hinckley Institute at the University of Utah, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on February 20, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

