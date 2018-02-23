WBUR News
Haitians, Salvadorans Living In Massachusetts File Federal Lawsuit On TPS02:31Play
With temporary protective status set to expire next year for Haitians and Salvadorans living in this country, some of those who want to stay in Massachusetts are asking for help in federal court.
They've filed a federal lawsuit in Boston that claims the decision to send them back to their native countries is based on racial discrimination.
WBUR's Simón Rios reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on February 23, 2018.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
