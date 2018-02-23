WBUR News
People from many historically underrepresented groups are becoming more politically active, and women and minorities are among the groups looking to field more candidates for public office.
Another is scientists. A national group launched in the summer of 2016 is now recruiting candidates from among those in scientific fields around Boston.
Leading the effort is chemist Shaughnessy Naughton, who founded the group 314 Action. She joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on February 23, 2018.
