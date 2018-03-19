Support the news

In N.H., Trump Delivers Plan To Stop Opioid Crisis That Seeks Harsher Sentences For Dealers04:14
March 19, 2018
Pledging to get tougher on drug traffickers and scare young people away from using drugs, President Trump announced his new plan to attack opioids Monday.

The president made his remarks in New Hampshire, a state that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. WBUR's Anthony Brooks joined WBUR's All Things Considered from Manchester, N.H., following the president's speech.

This segment aired on March 19, 2018.

