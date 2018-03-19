WBUR News
President Donald Trump will be in New Hampshire today to talk about the opioid crisis. It's the first time he's visited the state since becoming president.
Trump has enjoyed strong support from New Hampshire Republicans, but there are signs that some of them may be considering other candidates.
Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, joined Morning Edition to discuss the topic.
This segment aired on March 19, 2018.
