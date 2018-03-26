Support the news

Saudi Crown Prince Wraps Up Boston Visit04:38
March 26, 2018
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is wrapping up his visit to Boston today. Over the weekend, the 32-year-old royal made stops at Harvard and MIT, and met with local business leaders.

Why is Boston part of his three-week U.S. tour? It might have something to do with the kingdom's ambitious plans for economic and social reforms.

To discuss the prince's visit, Gregory Aftan-Dilian, a former Middle East analyst for the State Department, and a lecturer at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on March 26, 2018.

Deborah Becker
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

