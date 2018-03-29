Support the news

State Police Employees Working At Massport Will Be Paid Directly05:12
March 29, 2018
State police officials say they will now directly pay their employees working at Massport facilities, including Logan Airport, following an overtime pay scandal involving many of those troops.

A Boston Globe review found more than a dozen state troopers had been making upwards of $100,000 a year in overtime — pay that was not properly disclosed to state officials.

To look at the issue, Greg Sullivan, former inspector general of Massachusetts and current research director at the Pioneer Institute, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on March 29, 2018.

