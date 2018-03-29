WBUR News
The Boston Public Improvement Commission will decide in two weeks whether to rename Yawkey Way.
The street adjacent to Fenway Park is named after former Sox owner Tom Yawkey. The Sox want to rename it to its original Jersey Street.
Yawkey has been accused of racism, in part because the Sox were the last team in Major League Baseball to integrate.
WBUR's Fred Thys reports.
This segment aired on March 29, 2018.
