Support the news

Commission Will Decide In Two Weeks Whether To Rename Yawkey Way03:46
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 29, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Fans wait in security lines on Yawkey Way to get into Fenway Park on Red Sox 2016 Opening Day. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Fans wait in security lines on Yawkey Way to get into Fenway Park on Red Sox 2016 Opening Day. (Joe Difazio for WBUR)

The Boston Public Improvement Commission will decide in two weeks whether to rename Yawkey Way.

The street adjacent to Fenway Park is named after former Sox owner Tom Yawkey. The Sox want to rename it to its original Jersey Street.

Yawkey has been accused of racism, in part because the Sox were the last team in Major League Baseball to integrate.

WBUR's Fred Thys reports.

This segment aired on March 29, 2018.

Related:

Fred Thys Twitter Reporter
Fred Thys reports on politics and higher education for WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news