On Wednesday evening Boston University marked the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a service at Marsh Chapel.

King earned a doctorate in systematic theology at BU in 1955.

The Rev. Cornell William Brooks, a visiting professor at BU, was charged with delivering the sermon at the service. Like King, Brooks earned a graduate theology degree from the university. He is a minister and lawyer, who served as president and CEO of the NAACP from 2014 to 2017. During that time he experienced death threats and protests from the KKK, he says.

Then-NAACP President Cornell William Brooks speaks outside the Justice Department in Washington in 2017. (Susan Walsh/AP)

At a recent day in his office, Brooks was preparing his sermon, a message he says focuses on King's legacy being alive and relevant in the present day.

"It is a profound insult to the life and legacy of Dr. King to nostalgically commemorate him, as opposed to presently imitating him," Brooks reflected. "If we pay less attention to the urgency of Dr. King's message on April 5th than we did on April 4th, April 4th was a holiday — not a sacred moment."

Brooks was just seven years old when King was assassinated. He was living in Washington, D.C.

"I remember fires and police cars, because Washington literally was set aflame. And I didn't fully understand why we were getting out of school, what these fires were about. I came to understand that later," Brooks recalled. "And, you know, I grew up literally in the bosom of the black church, where in Sunday school — even if your church had an air conditioner — everyone had these fans with the what they called the three apostles of freedom: John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. And so for little children, Dr. King was canonized as a saint immediately."

This aerial photo shows fire-gutted buildings, some still smouldering, along a block on H Street between 12th and 13th Streets in the northeast section of Washington, D.C. on April 5, 1968. Rioting broke out after the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4. (AP)

Years later, in college, Brooks had a profound experience. He says it helped lead him to a career that's been entirely influenced by King's teachings of nonviolence and social justice. A speaker at his school asked some tough questions that led Brooks to read the entire U.S. Constitution, the entire Bible and all of King's writings.

"[King] had the moral grandeur and the kind of magisterial sense of purpose that he had as a 30 year old, he literally had in college. So this whole idea that the young people cannot be responsibly charged with the responsibility of changing the country is in fact ahistorical and incorrect."