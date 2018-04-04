Support the news

Martin Luther King Jr.'s Life Remembered At Boston's 12th Baptist Church06:34
April 04, 2018
The country is remembering Martin Luther King Jr. today, on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

Remembrance in Boston began Tuesday night at the 12th Baptist Church in Roxbury. That was King's church during the time he lived in Boston from 1951 to 1954.

WBUR's Fred Thys was there and reports for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on April 4, 2018.

Fred Thys Twitter Reporter
Fred Thys reports on politics and higher education for WBUR.

